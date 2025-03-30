PM Shehbaz Sharif Greets President Of Turkiye On Eid Ul Fitr
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephone conversation with the President of Republic of Turkiye, H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to convey his warm greetings and best wishes to him, as well as to the brotherly people of Turkiye, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul Fitr.
While recalling President Erdogan’s historic visit to Pakistan in February this year, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in bilateral relations between the two countries.
He emphasized the need to ensure timely implementation of the important decisions taken by the two sides during the 7th HLSCC meeting in Islamabad.
Underscoring the deep-rooted historic ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister said it was a matter of great pride that the two countries had always stood together, through thick and thin, especially supporting each other on their issues of core interest.
The two leaders also exchanged views on the regional situation.
President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister for his good wishes on Eid ul Fitr and warmly reciprocated the same sentiments for the people of Pakistan. He reaffirmed Turkiye’s steadfast support for Pakistan on all important issues.
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to King of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets President of Turkiye on Eid ul Fitr2 minutes ago
-
PMShehbaz Sharif extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Crown Prince of Kuwait2 minutes ago
-
Keeping planet pollution-free a shared responsibility: CM2 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Muslim ummah on Shawwal moon sighting2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings2 minutes ago
-
Three brothers held for killing their sister for 'honour'2 minutes ago
-
Security, traffic plan finalized for Eid in Islamabad22 minutes ago
-
PHA finalizes arrangements for Eid days22 minutes ago
-
Poultry prices reach record high in Hazara division; citizens demand relief32 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighted across country; announces Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee32 minutes ago
-
Kohat authorities take action against transporter for over charging fares32 minutes ago