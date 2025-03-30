PM Shehbaz Sharif greets President of Turkiye on Eid ul Fitr

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held a telephone conversation with the President of Republic of Turkiye, H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to convey his warm greetings and best wishes to him, as well as to the brotherly people of Turkiye, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul Fitr.

While recalling President Erdogan’s historic visit to Pakistan in February this year, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in bilateral relations between the two countries.

He emphasized the need to ensure timely implementation of the important decisions taken by the two sides during the 7th HLSCC meeting in Islamabad.

Underscoring the deep-rooted historic ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister said it was a matter of great pride that the two countries had always stood together, through thick and thin, especially supporting each other on their issues of core interest.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the regional situation.

President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister for his good wishes on Eid ul Fitr and warmly reciprocated the same sentiments for the people of Pakistan. He reaffirmed Turkiye’s steadfast support for Pakistan on all important issues.