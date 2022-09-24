UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Highlights Natural Calamity Effectively At Global Level: Rana Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that recent flash floods had played havoc and increased problems in the country

Talking to the media at 180-H Model Town, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had highlighted the natural calamity very effectively at global level. He said that Pakistan was not responsible for the devastation caused by the recent floods. He hoped that the international community would play its role towards climate change.

The interior minister said when the PTI was in power then inflation was increasing while, on the other hand, the PML-N government was determined to control price hike and was taking measures to provide relief to people.

He said that agreement with the IMF was delayed just because of poor policies of Imran Khan.

Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N had given priority to the country's interest over its political interest and took some difficult decisions.

He said those who were claiming to be popular their misdeeds were in front of people.

Rana criticized the role of Shaukat Tareen who wanted to create hurdles in finalizing an agreement with the IMF. He said: " The PML-N is well aware of tactics which the PTI uses for holding its public meetings.

" Imran Khan just wanted to come to power for which he was creating hurdles in the development process of the country, the minister added.

He said the PTI would not be allowed to spread chaos and disorder in the guise of protest and added that law enforcement agencies would take due course of action if limits would be crossed.

To a question, he said it was not a big deal to bring about a change in Punjab.

To another question about return of Ishaq Dar, the interior minister said he would come back in next week and facilitate the government's economic team.

Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N was evolving its party organizational programme which would be completed by December. He added that Nawaz Sharif would come back to the country before the start of next general election's campaign.

Rana Sanaullah said there would be no public meeting during party organizational visits, adding in these visits meetings would be held with district, provincial constituency and party UC members.

The interior minister said that people could easily evaluate that who performed and which political party had just made hollow slogans while being in the power.

He said the PML-N was taking effective measures for welfare of the people and put the countryon the path to development.

