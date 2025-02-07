PM Shehbaz Sharif Lauds PCB, Inaugurates Renovated Gaddafi Stadium
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 10:38 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the players of the national cricket team were heroes, and the nation expected them to win the upcoming Champions Trophy
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the players of the national cricket team were heroes, and the nation expected them to win the upcoming Champions Trophy.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the state-of-the-art renovation of Gaddafi Stadium, he expressed his joy over the completion of the stadium’s renewal within 117 days.
He appreciated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi for supervising the stadium’s construction. He congratulated all PCB members and directed the chairman to reward all individuals involved in this significant achievement.
The premier remarked that after "Shehbaz Speed," it was now time for "Mohsin Speed." He also lauded the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for its role in the stadium's up-gradation.
Shehbaz Sharif praised the national cricket team for their recent performances and expressed hope that they would become champions of the upcoming Champions Trophy. He also voiced his confidence that Pakistan would defeat India in the tournament, winning the hearts of 240 million Pakistanis.
He highlighted the importance of teamwork, not only in sports but also in governance. He stated that financial stability in the country was a result of his cabinet’s collective efforts.
Reflecting on the past eight months, he compared the economic crisis to the fast pace of Australian bowler Dennis Lillee’s deliveries. However, he emphasized that his team of ministers remained steadfast, helping Pakistan emerge from financial difficulties.
The PM congratulated the nation on hosting a major international sports event in Pakistan after 29 years. He also thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for providing facilities to the construction team through the Punjab government.
PM Shehbaz Sharif assured that the government would provide top-tier security arrangements for the matches, allowing cricket fans to enjoy world-class cricket.
He welcomed US Consul General Kristin Hawkins at the ceremony and expressed optimism that the US cricket team would visit Pakistan soon for international matches.
Earlier, the Prime Minister officially inaugurated the renovated stadium. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also addressed the gathering.
The event was attended by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Federal Ministers Attaullah Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazir Tarar, Rana Tanveer, and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad, provincial ministers, senior journalists, and dignitaries from various fields.
