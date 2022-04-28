UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Leaves For Saudi Arabia On Three-day Visit

Published April 28, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday left here for Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday left here for Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Federal Ministers and parliamentarians including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Muftah Ismail, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Asif, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Mohsin Dawar accompanied the prime minister.

"Today, I am embarking on a visit to Saudi Arabia to renew and reaffirm our bonds of brotherhood and friendship," the prime minister said in a tweet ahead of his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on April 28-30.

PM Shehbaz, who will undertake his maiden foreign trip on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, said he would hold wide-ranging discussions with the Saudi leadership.

"Saudi Arabia is one of our greatest friends and as Custodian of the Two Holy Places, has a special place in all our hearts," he said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is arriving in the holy city of Madina Munawwara today and will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including key members of the cabinet.

During the visit, he will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade, and investment ties and creating greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.

The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

