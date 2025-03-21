PM Shehbaz Sharif Offers Jumma Prayers At Masjid E Nabvi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MADINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday offered Jumma prayers here at the Masjid e Nabvi.
After offering Jumma prayers, the prime minister left for Makkah by train along with his delegation to perform Umrah.
