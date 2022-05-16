UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Orders Foolproof Security To Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to provide foolproof security to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to provide foolproof security to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan.

PM Sharif was given a detailed briefing by the Interior Ministry on the security of the former prime minister.

He also ordered the deployment of a Chief Security Officer immediately along with the former prime minister.

The prime minister also directed all the provincial governments to provide security to the PTI chairman during the rallies.

