PM Shehbaz Sharif Orders Urgent Formulation Of Economic Reforms Strategy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday chaired a high level meeting to discuss the current economic situation wherein he directed his economic team to formulate an economic reforms strategy on an emergency basis.

He said that the government was taking urgent measures to achieve the economic stability of Pakistan.

He asked the economic team to take all out measures for the economic uplift of the common man.

The prime minister also called for urgent measures not only for improvement of the economic situation but also to overcome the inflation.

The finance ministry gave detailed briefing to the prime minister who expressed his concerns over the worrisome economic indicators.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Zubair Umar, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Bilal Kiyani and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

