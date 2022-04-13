PM Shehbaz Sharif pays respects at Mazar-e-Quaid

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, where he paid his respects and offered Fateha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, where he paid his respects and offered Fateha.

This is the first visit of Shehbaz Sharif to the Mazar-e-Quaid after he took oath of the office of the prime minister on April 11.

The prime minister laid wreath at the mausoleum and also penned his comments in the visitors' book.

He was accompanied by PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb, MQM leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Aminul Haq, and JUI-F leader Muhammad Ali Durrani.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present there.

Earlier, the prime minister landed in Karachi on day-long visit where he would meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and hold consultative meeting on development projects in Karachi.

He will also meet the MQM leadership at party's headquarters in Bahadurabad area of the city.

On his arrival at the port city, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah received the prime minister and other leaders of the allied parties.

Earlier, in a tweet, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the prime minister also held a meeting to discuss economic issues as well as development projects for Karachi, during his flights to Karachi.

She hoped that Pakistan would move forward so fast that it would be called "Pakistan Speed".