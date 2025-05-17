PM Shehbaz Sharif phones Iranian President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephonic conversation

with President of Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister conveyed his warm regards

to Supreme Leader Ayatullah Khamenei and thanked President Pezeshkian for Iran’s sincere

and brotherly diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions in South Asia.

He particularly had thanked the President for his telephone call to the prime minister last month

as well as for sending Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the region during the crisis.

While strongly condemning India’s unprovoked attacks on Pakistan that led to the martyrdom

of innocent civilians, including women and children, the prime minister said that Pakistan’s valiant

armed forces had given a responsible, measured yet befitting and forceful reply

to the enemy.

He said Pakistan had always desired peace and it was in this spirit that it had agreed to the ceasefire understanding with India and would remain committed to upholding it.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

However, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his concern over India’s attempt to unilaterally hold the

Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, which he deemed was unlawful and constituted a red line

for Pakistan as these waters were the lifeline for 240 million people.

The prime minister emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir dispute remained the root cause

of instability in South Asia. He called for its just resolution in accordance with the UN Security

Council’s resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people for peace in the region.

The President of Iran expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of civilian lives.

He welcomed the ceasefire understanding while appreciating Pakistan’s efforts for peace.

He said Iran was committed to promote peace and stability in the region.

The both leaders also exchanged views on Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations and agreed to enhance

cooperation in all areas of shared interest, especially trade, connectivity, security and people-to-people

contacts.

The Iranian President extended an invitation to the prime minister to undertake an official visit

to Tehran which was graciously accepted.