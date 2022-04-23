PM Shehbaz Sharif receives guard of honour at CM secretariat Quetta

Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif was given a guard of honor at Chief Minister Secretariat soon after he arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit on Saturda

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif was given a guard of honor at Chief Minister Secretariat soon after he arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood, Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey and Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo accompanied the PM.

The prime minister reviewed the guard of honor as contingent of Police presented a salute to him.

During his visit to Balochistan, the prime minister will hold a meeting to review the issues pertaining to economy and law and order. He will also meet the PML-N Balochistan leadership and parliamentarians.

Earlier, prime minister was accorded a warm welcome at Quetta Airport by the CM Balochistan and Acting Governor Balochistan.