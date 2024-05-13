PM Shehbaz Sharif Resigns As PML-N President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 09:15 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tendered resignation from his position as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tendered resignation from his position as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President.
According to PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb here on Monday, PM Shehbaz Sharif said, "Time has come for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to resume his rightful place as the President of PML-N and provide his invaluable leadership and vision to steer the party forward.
"
Shehbaz Sharif said, "I remain steadfast in my commitment to serve the party diligently and with unwavering loyalty under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif."
It is pertinent to mention here that the premier has submitted his resignation to the PML-N Secretary General.
Recent Stories
Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guidelines
DC for providing municipal services to public
DPM Dar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan under CPEC
Man arrested for attempted sexual assault
Attock court sentences drug peddler
IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates for enhanced measures
IHC to take up contempt cases on complaints of judges
Rs 23 billion subsidy package - PM Shehbaz's gift for Kashmiris: Ch Anwar
NIMA hosts farewell lunch for former IRS, CASS Presidents
Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard material in renovation of Nishtar ..
US stocks rise, Europe falls before inflation data
Irish Men to tour Pakistan for test series in September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for providing municipal services to public51 seconds ago
-
Man arrested for attempted sexual assault4 minutes ago
-
Attock court sentences drug peddler4 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates for enhanced measures4 minutes ago
-
IHC to take up contempt cases on complaints of judges27 seconds ago
-
Rs 23 billion subsidy package - PM Shehbaz's gift for Kashmiris: Ch Anwar5 minutes ago
-
NIMA hosts farewell lunch for former IRS, CASS Presidents29 seconds ago
-
Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard material in renovation of Nishtar Hall5 minutes ago
-
Sindh produced 4.2 million tons wheat in crop season 2023-24: Food Minister32 seconds ago
-
Toddler died in road acccident34 seconds ago
-
Khizar directs to complete anti-polio micro plan before next campaign36 seconds ago
-
DC visits examination center34 minutes ago