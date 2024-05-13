PM Shehbaz Sharif Resigns As PML-N President
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 11:29 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tendered resignation from his position as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tendered resignation from his position as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President.
According to PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb here on Monday, PM Shehbaz Sharif said, "Time has come for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to resume his rightful place as the President of PML-N and provide his invaluable leadership and vision to steer the party forward.
"
Shehbaz Sharif said, "I remain steadfast in my commitment to serve the party diligently and with unwavering loyalty under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif."
It is pertinent to mention here that the premier has posted his resignation as party president to the PML-N Secretary General.
