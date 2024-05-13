Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Resigns As PML-N President

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 11:29 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N President

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tendered resignation from his position as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tendered resignation from his position as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President.

According to PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb here on Monday, PM Shehbaz Sharif said, "Time has come for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to resume his rightful place as the President of PML-N and provide his invaluable leadership and vision to steer the party forward.

"

Shehbaz Sharif said, "I remain steadfast in my commitment to serve the party diligently and with unwavering loyalty under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif."

It is pertinent to mention here that the premier has posted his resignation as party president to the PML-N Secretary General.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Muslim From

Recent Stories

22 people still missing as S.Africa building colla ..

22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises

1 minute ago
 Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns ..

Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liqu ..

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

6 minutes ago
 Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

6 minutes ago
 New province to enhance development process in Sar ..

New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi

6 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

6 minutes ago
C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works o ..

C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta

6 minutes ago
 MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18

MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18

6 minutes ago
 Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates ..

Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates for police-journalist collabo ..

13 minutes ago
 Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide

Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide

6 minutes ago
 Dialogue, only option to resolve national issues: ..

Dialogue, only option to resolve national issues: Rana Sana

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan can be made thalassemia-free by creati ..

Balochistan can be made thalassemia-free by creating awareness among people: Spe ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan