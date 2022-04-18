PM Shehbaz Sharif says serving masses his top priority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said serving the people of Pakistan was the top priority of his government.

The prime minister said the journey of progress and public service would continue.

He expressed these views as former chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman called on him to extend felicitations on assuming the office of prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that during the last four years, the schemes of public welfare schemes were neglected immensely.

Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman said the approval given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for construction of a hospital in Chilas with best possible medical facilities would prove a blessing for the locals.

He said the approval of Babusar Tunnel for year round flow of traffic would not only boost tourism but also ensure enhanced economic activities.

He lauded the instruction given by PM Shehbaz Sharif for completion of Diamer Bhasha Dam in 2026 instead of 2029.