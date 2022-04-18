UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Says Serving Masses His Top Priority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 12:16 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif says serving masses his top priority

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said serving the people of Pakistan was the top priority of his government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said serving the people of Pakistan was the top priority of his government.

The prime minister said the journey of progress and public service would continue.

He expressed these views as former chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman called on him to extend felicitations on assuming the office of prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that during the last four years, the schemes of public welfare schemes were neglected immensely.

Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman said the approval given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for construction of a hospital in Chilas with best possible medical facilities would prove a blessing for the locals.

He said the approval of Babusar Tunnel for year round flow of traffic would not only boost tourism but also ensure enhanced economic activities.

He lauded the instruction given by PM Shehbaz Sharif for completion of Diamer Bhasha Dam in 2026 instead of 2029.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Bhasha Dam Traffic Gilgit Baltistan Progress Chilas Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl demands fresh elections

Maulana Fazl demands fresh elections

16 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Terrorist Attack in Che ..

Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Terrorist Attack in Cherkessk, 3 IS Supporters Detain ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan's journey of progress resumes after PTI's ..

Pakistan's journey of progress resumes after PTI's 4-year halt of development: P ..

10 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 89343 cusecs water

IRSA releases 89343 cusecs water

10 minutes ago
 Russian Aviation Authority Extends Ban on Flights ..

Russian Aviation Authority Extends Ban on Flights in Southern Regions Until Apri ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs’ Logistics City Center clears AED1 ..

Dubai Customs’ Logistics City Center clears AED1.6b of

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.