PM Shehbaz Sharif Says Serving The Countrymen His Top Priority

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 01:32 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday terming diligence, honesty, and transparency his guiding principles said serving the people of Pakistan was his topmost priority

The next day after the taking oath, PM Shehbaz Sharif assumed the responsibilities at his office at 8 pm � much earlier than the Ramazan working hours of 10 am � and said he did not want to waste an iota of the time without serving the masses.

During an interaction with his staff, the prime minister directed the officials to get into the action for robust performance.

The prime minister ordered a single weekly off for public departments instead of the earlier two days.

Also, the public offices will open at 8 am from now onwards.

Soon after holding the office, PM Shehbaz Sharif issued directives to ensure relief for the masses, including the provision of low-cost edible items at Sasta bazaars, and also stressed its strict monitoring.

Sharif said he would not tolerate any irresponsibility in ensuring the provision of inexpensive commodities to the general public.

He also ordered the officials concerned to ensure early implementation of his decisions announced in the National Assembly regarding the 10 percent increase in pensions and fixing the minimum wages at Rs 25,000 per month.

