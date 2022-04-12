UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Seeks Proposals From Economic Experts On Emergency Basis

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 05:41 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks proposals from economic experts on emergency basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday in a meeting with economic experts issued directives for formulating financial proposals on an emergency basis to address the current economic situation in the country.

The proposals will be devised in line with the consultation with stakeholders in areas including agriculture, trade, investment, and banking.

A summit will be held in the next few days to discuss the suggestions of the economic experts.

The prime minister also decided to form National Economic Council to be comprised of independent financial experts.

In view of the challenging economic situation, he directed setting of medium and long-term fiscal policies and also stressed the presentation of comprehensive policy options to overcome inflation.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized a reduction in prices of daily-use commodities and essential items, particularly during the month of Ramazan.

He stressed the need for maintaining a balance between the national and public interests.

The Secretary Finance gave a briefing to the prime minister on the economic situation, revenues, budget deficit, and loans besides the overall national balance sheet.

