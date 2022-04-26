UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Striving To Improve Economic Situation Of Country: Salman Khilji

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 06:02 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif striving to improve economic situation of country: Salman Khilji

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N)'s Balochistan Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji on Tuesday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was striving to improve economic situation of the country for interest of public welfare

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N)'s Balochistan Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji on Tuesday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was striving to improve economic situation of the country for interest of public welfare.

In a statement issued here, he said PML-N was a party of poor and middle class and it was mission to serve common people and develop the country through positive measures.

He said that the government would make a new chapter of economic sovereignty, national development and national security.

Khilji said that the PML-N was emerging as an active and organized party in Balochistan saying that the PML-N would achieve complete success in Balochistan.

He said that the decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to form a National Economic Council to prepare economic proposals and recommendations on urgent basis to address the economic challenges facing the country was a step in the right directionHe said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was pressuring the Election Commission of Pakistan to evade the foreign funding case.

Demonstrations in front of the Election Commission Offices area also a link in the same chain, but it cannot escape the foreign funding case, he said, adding that the PTI has to give an account of foreign funding to the people.

