PM Shehbaz Sharif Telephones Iranian President, Extends Greetings
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephone conversation
with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian on Eidul-Fitr.
The prime minister extended warm greetings and the best wishes to the President, Iran’s Supreme
Leader as well as to the brotherly people of Iran on the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr.
The prime minister said that Pakistan and Iran had enjoyed deep fraternal relations and, as neighbouring
countries, they could benefit from enhanced trade.
At the same time, they also needed to cooperate
more closely to deal with challenges such as border security.
While fondly recalling the two meetings between the both leaders in New York
and Cairo last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further
strengthen its bilateral ties with Iran and enhance bilateral cooperation in all
spheres of mutual interest.
