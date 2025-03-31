Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif Telephones Iranian President, Extends Greetings

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 07:40 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif telephones Iranian President, extends greetings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephone conversation

with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian on Eidul-Fitr.

The prime minister extended warm greetings and the best wishes to the President, Iran’s Supreme

Leader as well as to the brotherly people of Iran on the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and Iran had enjoyed deep fraternal relations and, as neighbouring

countries, they could benefit from enhanced trade.

At the same time, they also needed to cooperate

more closely to deal with challenges such as border security.

While fondly recalling the two meetings between the both leaders in New York

and Cairo last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further

strengthen its bilateral ties with Iran and enhance bilateral cooperation in all

spheres of mutual interest.

