PM Shehbaz Sharif Terms Baloch People 'valuable Asset' For Country

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 01:13 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government on a priority basis would take measures to ensure the national mainstreaming of the youth of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government on a priority basis would take measures to ensure the national mainstreaming of the youth of Balochistan.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Balochistan National Party Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

PM Shehbaz Sharif termed the Baloch workforce an asset for the country.

The meeting, also joined by Federal ministers Rana Sanaullah and Khwaja Saad Rafique, discussed the current political situation in the country.

