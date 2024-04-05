- Home
PM Shehbaz Sharif To Leave For Saudi Arabia On Saturday: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday (tomorrow)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday (tomorrow).
The minister, in a statement issued on Friday, said this would be the first foreign visit of the prime minister since his election to the PM's office on March 4.
Tarar said the prime minister would use a commercial flight for the purpose. The prime minister and members of his delegation would bear their travel expenses, the minister added.
