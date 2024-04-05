Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif To Leave For Saudi Arabia On Saturday: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:40 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday (tomorrow)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday (tomorrow).

The minister, in a statement issued on Friday, said this would be the first foreign visit of the prime minister since his election to the PM's office on March 4.

Tarar said the prime minister would use a commercial flight for the purpose. The prime minister and members of his delegation would bear their travel expenses, the minister added.

Related Topics

Election Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Saudi Arabia March

Recent Stories

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

7 minutes ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

4 minutes ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

4 minutes ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

28 minutes ago
 Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

6 minutes ago
 US hiring blows past expectations in March

US hiring blows past expectations in March

6 minutes ago
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20Is physical tickets to ..

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20Is physical tickets to go on sale from Saturday

2 hours ago
 CRD seeks action against multinational tobacco com ..

CRD seeks action against multinational tobacco companies over alleged tax violat ..

2 hours ago
 UN Chief calls on Israel to boost aid delivery to ..

UN Chief calls on Israel to boost aid delivery to Gaza, rethink military tactics

2 hours ago
 Baisakhi Mela set to commence at Gurdwara Panja Sa ..

Baisakhi Mela set to commence at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

2 hours ago
 UN, int'l organisations urged to investigate 'The ..

UN, int'l organisations urged to investigate 'The Guardian' revelations on India ..

2 hours ago
 Attaullah Tarar calls on Governor Sindh

Attaullah Tarar calls on Governor Sindh

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan