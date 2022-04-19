UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif To Promote China-Pakistan Relations In All Domains: Prof Cheng

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022

Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Tuesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, China-Pakistan relations would witness a broad-based acceleration in all domains

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Tuesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, China-Pakistan relations would witness a broad-based acceleration in all domains.

"Since being elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif has repeatedly stressed the need to speed up the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said in a statement issued here.

Prof. Cheng, who is also Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute, noted that Shehbaz Sharif served as Chief Minister of Punjab for 11 years and he has rich experience in government management.

He works very hard, and is always energetic and focused. Shehbaz Sharif was widely praised for his excellent management ability and "Punjab speed" to achieve the set goals.

He noted that on the day of his election, Shehbaz Sharif said that China is Pakistan's faithful, reliable and trustworthy good partner. The friendship between the two countries had a long history and is deeply rooted.

He also pointed out that Pakistan would continue to fully promote the CPEC construction.

