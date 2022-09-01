PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Gilgit-Baltistan tomorrow: Kaira

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) tomorrow (Friday) where he would announce a relief package for flood affectees of the area.

Talking to media here on Thursday, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the package which was announced for the people of the flood affected areas in Pakistan will be implemented in Gilgit Baltistan as well.

He said one million rupees has been announced by the Federal government under the prime minister's package as death compensation for the heirs of those who died during recent floods. Similarly a package has also been announced for the injured.