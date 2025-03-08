PM Shehbaz Sharif to Visit Hazara Division for HESCO inauguration and motorway interchange launch: Murtaza Abbasi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed his visit to the Hazara division in the coming weeks to inaugurate the Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and a new interchange on the Hazara Motorway.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary and former Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi expressed these views while talking to APP here on Saturday.

Murtaza Abbasi stated that during a recent meeting with the Prime Minister, key development projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were discussed, reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to the province’s progress and public welfare.

“I invited the Prime Minister to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to lay the foundation stone for a new interchange on the Hazara Motorway, which will significantly improve connectivity and convenience for Abbottabad and nearby areas. The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the proposal and accepted the invitation,” he said.

Abbasi added that the visit is expected to be finalized soon and marks an important step toward addressing the region’s infrastructure needs.

He further stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his resolve to prioritize the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ensuring full federal support for projects that contribute to the province’s growth. “The Prime Minister assured that the government remains committed to fulfilling its promises to the people of the region,” Abbasi noted.

Praising the leadership of PML-N, Abbasi highlighted the crucial role of party leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in driving the country forward. "Under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership and Shehbaz Sharif’s relentless efforts, Pakistan is making progress. The Prime Minister and his team are working tirelessly for national development and public welfare," he stated.

The upcoming visit and the motorway interchange project are expected to provide significant relief and new development opportunities for the region, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and public services.