PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

The Chief Secretary Balochistan will apprise the Prime Minister of the ongoing efforts regarding rehabilitation of flood affected people and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Sohbatpur District of Balochistan today.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new building of flood affected Government Boys Secondary school Killi Jaya Khan. The Prime Minister will also interact with the flood victims.

Later, the Prime Minister will also address the flood victims and local notables.