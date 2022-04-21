PM Shehbaz Sharif urges Sindh govt to implement Ramazan relief package

UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the provincial government of Sindh to ensure the implementation of a relief package during Ramazan for the facilitation of the common man

In a meeting with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, he said providing relief to the people burdened with the challenges of inflation was a top priority of the government.

PM Sharif said the Federal and provincial governments needed to work together with an aim to extend relief to the general public.

The Sindh chief minister congratulated the prime minister for expressing his commitment during the first cabinet meeting to work together for the development of the country.

He also briefed the prime minister on administrative matters of Sindh.

The meeting also discussed the current political situation in the country.

