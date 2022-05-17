UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif Welcomes Chinese Company Sinovac's Interest For Joint Venture In Disease Diagnosis

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomes Chinese company Sinovac's interest for joint venture in disease diagnosis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday welcomed the China-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac over its keen interest for a joint venture to diagnose, prevent and treat diseases by investing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday welcomed the China-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac over its keen interest for a joint venture to diagnose, prevent and treat diseases by investing in Pakistan.

In a meeting with a delegation of Sinovac, the prime minister said the government would extend all possible cooperation in this regard.

The meeting was attended by General Manager Sinovac Qiang Gao, Director International business Kevin Zhang, Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, Executive Director National Institute of Health Major General Professor Amir Ikram and relevant senior officials.

The prime minister was briefed on the vaccine provided by Sinovac to Pakistan during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The prime minister directed the Federal Minister of Health to immediately form a task force in this regard so that Sinivac could start work on the project soon.

PM Sharif said to increase the foreign direct investment in the country was one of the top priorities of the government.

He said Pakistan valued the assistance extended by China during the pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business China Company Gao All Government Top

Recent Stories

DI Khan police recover 2136gm heroin from woman

DI Khan police recover 2136gm heroin from woman

3 minutes ago
 Mobile import surge 7% in 10 months

Mobile import surge 7% in 10 months

3 minutes ago
 One electrocuted in Jampur

One electrocuted in Jampur

3 minutes ago
 President summons Senate session on May 23

President summons Senate session on May 23

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs cabinet meeting

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs cabinet meeting

3 minutes ago
 Top Swedish Diplomat Signs Application for Country ..

Top Swedish Diplomat Signs Application for Country's NATO Accession - Mission to ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.