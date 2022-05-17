Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday welcomed the China-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac over its keen interest for a joint venture to diagnose, prevent and treat diseases by investing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday welcomed the China-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac over its keen interest for a joint venture to diagnose, prevent and treat diseases by investing in Pakistan.

In a meeting with a delegation of Sinovac, the prime minister said the government would extend all possible cooperation in this regard.

The meeting was attended by General Manager Sinovac Qiang Gao, Director International business Kevin Zhang, Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, Executive Director National Institute of Health Major General Professor Amir Ikram and relevant senior officials.

The prime minister was briefed on the vaccine provided by Sinovac to Pakistan during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The prime minister directed the Federal Minister of Health to immediately form a task force in this regard so that Sinivac could start work on the project soon.

PM Sharif said to increase the foreign direct investment in the country was one of the top priorities of the government.

He said Pakistan valued the assistance extended by China during the pandemic.