PM Shehbaz Sharif Welcomes Sikh Delegates Joining Pakistan's Baisakhi Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 02:27 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed the Sikh delegates visiting Pakistan on the eve of their joyous festival Baisakhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed the Sikh delegates visiting Pakistan on the eve of their joyous festival Baisakhi.

"I welcome all the Sikh delegates visiting Pakistan on the occasion of Baisakhi," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said the Punjabi festival symbolised much more than merely the start of the harvesting season.

"It is a sign of hope, renewal, and growth. Congratulations to all those celebrating this spring festival," he said.

Over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims entered Pakistan on Tuesday from the Wagah border to attend the annual Baisakhi festival that started on Wednesday.

The main festival ceremony is being held at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hasanabdal on Thursday.

