UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharifemphasizes Collective Efforts For National Security, Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 02:43 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharifemphasizes collective efforts for national security, development

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday said that the incumbent government wanted to take all the stakeholders along for inclusive development in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday said that the incumbent government wanted to take all the stakeholders along for inclusive development in the country.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the President of Awami National Party's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter Aimal Wali Khan, said it was inevitable to make collective efforts to achieve national security and development.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Federal Commerce Minister and former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also attended the meeting.

Aimal Wali Khan appreciated the prime minister for taking notice of the fire in Dera Ismail Khan forests and ensuring successful operation to douse the blaze.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Fire Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Dera Ismail Khan Commerce All Government

Recent Stories

Woman dies in firing between husband and his fathe ..

Woman dies in firing between husband and his father

1 minute ago
 Fed govt teachers demand increase in salaries in c ..

Fed govt teachers demand increase in salaries in coming budget

1 minute ago
 Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022

7 minutes ago
 Acid attack-cum- murder accused freed for lack of ..

Acid attack-cum- murder accused freed for lack of evidence

7 minutes ago
 Asitha rips through Bangladesh as Sri Lanka win Te ..

Asitha rips through Bangladesh as Sri Lanka win Test series

7 minutes ago
 S.Korean, US, Japanese Nuclear Envoys to Meet in S ..

S.Korean, US, Japanese Nuclear Envoys to Meet in Seoul on June 3 - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.