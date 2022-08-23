UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Sharif's 2-day Qatar Visit To Bring Foreign Investment Into Country

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif's 2-day Qatar visit to bring foreign investment into country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Senior analysts hoped that the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's 2-day visit to Qatar will be instrumental in enhancing foreign investment and would help further cement the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Expert Dr. Huma Baqai talking to Radio Pakistan's current affairs programme said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting different countries with an aim to bring improvement in the economy as well as attracting foreign investment. When the current government came into power, the economic indicators were not very favourable. Due to the efforts of the present government the economy has stabilized and it will be helpful in overcoming the current recession, he mentioned.

Expert said that the economic stability of a country is directly linked with its political stability, adding, the foreign investors are hesitant to invest where there is political instability.

A senior economist Tauseef Zaman said that the incumbent government is taking all-out efforts to lure foreign investment into the country, adding, as a result of encouraging economic environment in the country, many foreign investors have expressed their interest to invest in various sectors of our economy.

"We are working with Oman, UAE and Russia to seek their investment in various projects in Pakistan", he highlighted.

The steps being taken by this government have started yielding results in the form of appreciating rupee and stock market going upward, he added.

We need to increase documentation of our economy as it will create a positive image of the country, he stressed.

Pakistan is an economy and market of over 220 million people which cannot be ignored by the world, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

