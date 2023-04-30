LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of Mian Aslam Bashir, the cousin of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who died of cardiac arrest at the age of 62, on Friday, April 28 here at Ittefaq Hospital, will be held at 187-H, Model Town on Monday at 10:00 am.

According to family sources, Mian Aslam was the son of Mian Bashirand younger brother of Mian Idrees Bashir.

He is survived by four daughters, a son and a widow.