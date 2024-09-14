PM Shehbaz Slams Terrorist Attack On Police Vehicle
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned terrorist attack on police vehicle in Quetta's Kuchlak area in Balochistan province.
The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement expressing the prime minister's condolences and prayers for the souls of the martyred policemen to rest in peace.
He also extended wishes for strength and patience to bereaved families during this challenging period.
The prime minister promised to swiftly hold terrorists accountable and reiterated the nation's unwavering dedication to supporting security forces in combating terrorism.
