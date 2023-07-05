Open Menu

PM Shehbaz, Son Move Pleas For Acquittal In Money Laundering Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, representing Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, submits the applications on their behalf, emphasizing that the NAB reference was baseless and lacked substantial evidence.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, on Wednesday filed pleas for acquittal in a money laundering case, according to sources.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, representing Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, submitted the applications on their behalf, emphasizing that the NAB reference was baseless and lacked substantial evidence.

The pleas stated that all their assets were lawfully declared and transparently recorded with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and the Election Commission, in compliance with the law.

The legal team argued that the NAB failed to provide concrete evidence to support the allegations of money laundering.

Furthermore, they asserted that there was no possibility of proving the case against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, and strongly urged the court to acquit them due to the lack of substantial evidence.

It is worth mentioning that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family members in a money laundering reference.

The NAB submitted a supplementary report on the money laundering reference against the PM and his family in the accountability court.

Accountability Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman adjourned the further hearing of the case until May 24.

Last year, in October, an accountability court acquitted Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case.

The judge of the special court Central-I, Ijaz Hassan Awan, announced the verdict of acquittal for Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the case.

In November 2020, the FIA had filed an FIR against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz for alleged money laundering of Rs25 billion.

