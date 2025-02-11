Open Menu

PM Shehbaz, Sri Lankan President Discuss Ways To Boost Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 08:46 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday discussed key aspects of the bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade, defence and security, education, religious tourism and sports

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Tuesday discussed key aspects of the bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade, defence and security, education, religious tourism and sports.

During a meeting took place on the margins of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, they agreed to increasing high-level exchanges, and exploring new opportunities for enhanced cooperation. This was the first in-person interaction between the two leaders.

Recalling the historical linkages between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the two leaders agreed to build on the existing goodwill between the two countries.

President Dissanayake appreciated the cordial and time tested relations between the two brotherly countries. He shared his fond memories of the 1996 cricket world cup final that was held in Lahore.

Regional and multilateral affairs, including re-invigoration of South Asian Association for Regional Countries (SAARC), were also discussed during the meeting.

