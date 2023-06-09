UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Stresses Upon Political Stability For Economic Growth

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 09, 2023 | 05:09 PM

Prime Minister Sharif says they have tried their best to provide relief to the masses amid sky-rocketing inflation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for their unwavering support during the challenging circumstances faced by his administration since coming into power.

Addressing the issue of the International Monetary Fund, the Prime Minister acknowledged the support of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in meeting the terms required for the loan program.

Once approved, the budget will be presented in parliament for thorough debate.

Highlighting the current challenges, Prime Minister Sharif emphasized the impact of inflation on the common man and the sluggish pace of economic growth. However, he noted a decrease in the current deficit over the past few months.

Regarding the budget, the Prime Minister mentioned consulting with stakeholders and the finance minister.

He emphasized the importance of the agriculture sector as the key driver of growth, particularly advocating for value-added changes in rural areas. He believed that restoring the production of mangoes and vegetables in villages could significantly contribute to the economy.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's efforts in various sectors, including information technology. He acknowledged the political instability witnessed over the past year and a half, stating that attempts were made to create anarchy and chaos across the country. However, the state of Pakistan is determined to ensure political stability to regain investor confidence.

Expressing regret over the suffering of the poor due to high inflation, Prime Minister Sharif also pointed out the need to improve pension systems to alleviate their plight.

