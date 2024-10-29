PM Shehbaz Strongly Condemns Attack On Workers At Panjgur Dam Site
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack that took place in the Paroom area of Panjgur district targeting the workers at a dam site, killing five of them.
The prime minister, in a statement issued by the PM Office, called for apprehending the perpetrators and taking them to task.
"The attackers of dam workers are the enemies of the development of Pakistan and Balochistan. There is no room for such miscreants in Pakistan. Through such cowardly acts, the miscreants cannot undermine the government's resolve to uplift Balochistan," he reiterated.
The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured, instructing the relevant authorities to extend the best possible medical treatment to the injured.
Recent Stories
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DDHO visits Darya Khan's areas to monitor anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio campaign in Gujranwala2 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur inspects ongoing Anti Polio drive2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to CPEC-II to deepen agri, industrial cooperation: DPM2 minutes ago
-
Special Branch Lakki official martyred, cop injured in Tank3 minutes ago
-
DC emphasis for plantations in graveyard3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two suspects, recover weapons3 minutes ago
-
Sukkur ombudsman addresses over billing cases3 minutes ago
-
Humayun Khan inspects Mansehra Jail, emphasizes inmate welfare, rehabilitation3 minutes ago
-
SAU launches innovative food solutions to combat malnutrition, food insecurity3 minutes ago
-
Bilal Kayani questions global silence on Palestinian genocide3 minutes ago
-
Missing child reunited with his family13 minutes ago