PM Shehbaz strongly condemns attack on workers at Panjgur dam site

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack that took place in the Paroom area of Panjgur district targeting the workers at a dam site, killing five of them.

The prime minister, in a statement issued by the PM Office, called for apprehending the perpetrators and taking them to task.

"The attackers of dam workers are the enemies of the development of Pakistan and Balochistan. There is no room for such miscreants in Pakistan. Through such cowardly acts, the miscreants cannot undermine the government's resolve to uplift Balochistan," he reiterated.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured, instructing the relevant authorities to extend the best possible medical treatment to the injured.