PM Shehbaz strongly condemns firing on Attock school van

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the incident of firing targeting a school van in Attock, directing the authorities concerned to take strict action against the perpetrators.

The prime minister sympathised with the families of the children killed in the incident.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for a swift recovery of the injured children and instructed for their best medical treatment.

Calling the attack on children a cruel and brutal act, the prime minister called for strict action against those responsible for the act.