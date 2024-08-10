- Home
PM Shehbaz Strongly Condemns Israeli Strike On Gaza School; Says Such Barbarity Has No Precedent
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter for displaced Palestinians in Gaza city and said that the attack upon a children's school was an open aggression and barbarity which had no precedent in history.
“Israel has crossed all limits in its open aggression,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.
The prime minister called upon the international community, including the United Nations, to take practical steps to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s demand to hold the leadership of Israel and its armed forces accountable for the genocide of Palestinians and war crimes.
Israel should be given strict punishment for its gruesome crimes, he said and stressed upon implementation of a verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel.
The prime minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s all-out moral and diplomatic support to the Palestinian brothers and sisters.
He prayed for the high ranks of shuhada who lost their lives in the attack and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.
Earlier, in the day, according to Palestinian officials, an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter for displaced Palestinians in Gaza city killed more than 100 people, including women and children.
