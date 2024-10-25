PM Shehbaz strongly condemns terror attacks in DI Khan, Bannu Districts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu Districts, which claimed lives of security personnel.

The prime minister paid tribute to the Frontier Constabulary personnel who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting terrorists in the Drazanda area of DI Khan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also expressed condolence over the martyrdom of two police officials in another terrorist attack in Bannu District.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of the martyrs' ranks in paradise and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families.

"The entire nation salutes its martyrs. We are resolved to root out the terrorism from the country," he said.