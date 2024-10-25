PM Shehbaz Strongly Condemns Terror Attacks In DI Khan, Bannu Districts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu Districts, which claimed lives of security personnel.
The prime minister paid tribute to the Frontier Constabulary personnel who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting terrorists in the Drazanda area of DI Khan.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also expressed condolence over the martyrdom of two police officials in another terrorist attack in Bannu District.
He prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of the martyrs' ranks in paradise and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families.
"The entire nation salutes its martyrs. We are resolved to root out the terrorism from the country," he said.
Recent Stories
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral prayer of martyr cop offered2 minutes ago
-
Ch.Nisar pays glowing tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for her legacy2 minutes ago
-
KP CM regrets martyrdom of police personnel in Tank3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Hyderabad motorway, Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge projects3 minutes ago
-
11 held with drugs12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue supporting depressed Kashmiris until final resolution: Ch Anwar Ul Haq13 minutes ago
-
Three injured in brawl between two groups13 minutes ago
-
District Quality Control Board meets13 minutes ago
-
RDMC supports re-opening of two primary schools after 13-years closure in remote villages of Distric ..22 minutes ago
-
President condoles martyrdom of 10 FC personnel in DI Khan terror attack23 minutes ago
-
128 new dengue cases reported across Punjab23 minutes ago
-
Ceremony marks World Polio Day33 minutes ago