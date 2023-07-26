Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif after facing significant challenges, inheriting a country on the verge of financial default, has been able to successfully navigate this complex landscape by engaging coalition leaders, the security establishment and key foreign partners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif after facing significant challenges, inheriting a country on the verge of financial default, has been able to successfully navigate this complex landscape by engaging coalition leaders, the security establishment and key foreign partners.

As a result, Pakistan is now stable enough to transition smoothly toward a caretaker setup, which will hold the next general election, according to an article published by the Saudi Arab based daily newspaper "Arab News".

It said the political turmoil has receded since the appointment of Gen. Asim Munir as the chief of the army staff in November.

"A new staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund, worth $3 billion for a period of nine months, was concluded in June.... and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor stands revived, while relations with the US are also back on track," the article said adding most notably, the civil-military collaboration has expanded to the economic sphere, giving renewed momentum to Pakistan's economic partnership with the leading GCC economies.

Since 2019, Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE have offered concessional loans worth several billion dollars to shore up Pakistan's foreign reserves. These loans have subsequently been rolled over to meet the IMF demand. The latest IMF deal became possible after Saudi Arabia deposited an additional loan of $2 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan, the daily added.

The Kingdom has always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin. But Pakistan must stand on its own two feet. The Special Investment Facilitation Council offers a viable pathway in this respect. Its establishment indicates that Pakistan's civilian and military leaders understand the risk of dependency on foreign loans. And they are preparing to lay down a solid economic base through attracting investment from friendly countries.

The article added that political instability results in frequent changes of government and the consequent lack of continuity in economic policies. These issues have plagued major investment commitments by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar in the recent past. While visiting Islamabad in 2019, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged $20 billion of investment in the energy, minerals and mining sectors. Likewise, the UAE and Qatar have committed $9 billion. But these pledges are yet to materialize due to cumbersome procedures and structural impediments.

Going forward, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE needs to be emulated in Pakistan's trade links with Saudi Arabia and the other GCC members. Pakistan's skilled manpower in the IT and services sectors is a perfect match for the economic transformations taking place in the Gulf, particularly Saudi Arabia.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan is nearing the end of a challenging yet fruitful tenure, marked by major policy decisions. One of his strategic moves was to deepen investment and trade ties with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar," the article said adding these leading economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council have also demonstrated a willingness to contribute to Pakistan's economic stability and revival.

Pakistan has always prioritized economic, defense and cultural relations with the Kingdom and other Gulf nations. This historically rooted relationship is based on the common bonds of religion and culture, mutually beneficial economic needs and shared strategic interests in regional stability and global peace.

The GCC region plays a crucial role in Pakistan's economy, serving as the primary source of energy imports and foreign remittances. It is also home to the largest number of Pakistani expatriate workers.

The ongoing economic diversification and regional reconciliation in the Gulf, particularly under the Saudi Vision 2030, offer ample opportunities for Pakistan to attract GCC investments in the development sector, as well as to export skilled manpower and tradable commodities to the Gulf nations.

Pakistan's civilian and military leaders understand the vital role GCC investments can play in putting the crisis-ridden economy on a steady course toward sustainable progress.

Among the major policy initiatives to this end is the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, which is tasked with attracting foreign direct investment from GCC countries in the fields of agriculture, minerals and mining, information technology, and defense production.

This important step is being complemented by the launch of the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund and the conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE.

The current civil-military consensus on the GCC's pivotal economic role has emerged against the backdrop of tangible progress made by the present government on the economic, political, security and foreign policy fronts, the Arab News added.