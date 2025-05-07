PM Shehbaz Summons NSC Meeting Today: Tarar
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) for today at 10am.
The meeting is summoned in the aftermath of Iate-night strikes by India in Pakistan.
