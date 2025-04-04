PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota

(@Abdulla99267510)

Thousands of Pakistanis have been depriving of Hajj performance due to reduction in Hajj Quota

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday took serious notice of the cut in Hajj quota this year.

The thousands of Pakistanis were deprived of Hajj performance due to cut in private quota.

The PM ordered an immediate inquiry and formed a three-member committee to determine responsibility within three days.

The PM directed the probe after the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony failed to secure the private Hajj quota due to not adhering to the schedule set under the Saudi Ministry of Hajj’s 2025 policy.

The inquiry committee will be chaired by the Secretary of the Cabinet Division, while the other members include the Chairman of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and the Federal Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The committee has been tasked with investigating why the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony failed to implement the Saudi private Hajj policy on time and why it did not timely approach the Saudi Ministry of Hajj to secure the private quota.

As a result of this failure, thousands of Pakistanis have been deprived of the opportunity to perform Hajj under the private scheme this year. The committee has been instructed to submit its findings and identify those responsible within three days.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has also been directed to fully cooperate with the committee. The Cabinet Division has issued a formal notification regarding the formation of the inquiry committee.