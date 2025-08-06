PM Shehbaz takes notice of urban flooding in Islamabad, orders swift rescue, safety measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took serious notice of the flood-like situation that developed in various low-lying residential areas of the Federal capital following recent heavy rainfall.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and district administration to immediately launch rescue operations and ensure swift drainage of rainwater from the affected neighborhoods near stormwater drains.

Expressing concern over the plight of residents in flood-prone zones, the Prime Minister instructed relevant authorities to implement precautionary measures to protect people living in vulnerable areas surrounding streams and nullahs.

He also ordered the health department to remain on high alert and take proactive steps to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases in the aftermath of the rainfall.

PM Shehbaz constituted a special committee to oversee rescue operations, assess the evolving situation, and ensure the safety and relief of affected citizens.

The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property during natural calamities, stressing the need for a prompt and organized response from all concerned departments.