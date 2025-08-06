Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Takes Notice Of Urban Flooding In Islamabad, Orders Swift Rescue, Safety Measures

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PM Shehbaz takes notice of urban flooding in Islamabad, orders swift rescue, safety measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took serious notice of the flood-like situation that developed in various low-lying residential areas of the Federal capital following recent heavy rainfall.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and district administration to immediately launch rescue operations and ensure swift drainage of rainwater from the affected neighborhoods near stormwater drains.

Expressing concern over the plight of residents in flood-prone zones, the Prime Minister instructed relevant authorities to implement precautionary measures to protect people living in vulnerable areas surrounding streams and nullahs.

He also ordered the health department to remain on high alert and take proactive steps to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases in the aftermath of the rainfall.

PM Shehbaz constituted a special committee to oversee rescue operations, assess the evolving situation, and ensure the safety and relief of affected citizens.

The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property during natural calamities, stressing the need for a prompt and organized response from all concerned departments.

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

2 hours ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

2 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

2 hours ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

2 hours ago
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

2 hours ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan