PM Shehbaz Taking All Possible Steps To Control Surge In Food Prices During Ramazan, Says MNA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 10:40 AM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League's(Nawaz) member of the National Assembly, Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem along with local administration visited vegetables and fruits market early morning, here on Sunday and witnessed their prices.

The visit comes as as per the directives of the government.

According to official sources, during his visit he reviewed the quality of goods and relief provided by the government during the holy month of Ramazan.

On his visit to the Ramzan Bazar, the MNA, Sajid Mehdi, was accompanied with Municipal Officer Regulation, Muhammad Waqas Gujjar and others, where they also checked quality of eatables at various stalls.

Following the review of their respective prices alongside their quality, the MNA said that the government of prime minister, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was taking all possible steps to reduce the inflation.

He further informed that the PM was taking keen interest in Ramazan bazaars and has directed MNAs to visit Ramazan bazaars on daily basis to control artificial inflation.

The MNA also apprised that the PM was himself working day and night to solve public basic issues on war footing basis.

