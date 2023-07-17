PM Shehbaz telephones Sri Lanka president, discuss economic situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday and discussed with him matters relating to the current economic situation of both the countries.

He thanked the Sri Lankan president for supporting Pakistan with regard to the country's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"You have played role of a true friend and a well wisher of Pakistan, and I thank you on behalf of the people of my country," the prime minister told the Lankan president.

He paid tributes to Sri Lanka for its role in promoting regional peace and development.

He also hoped that both Pakistan and Sri Lanka would come out of the economic crisis very soon.

The Sri Lankan president congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for reaching the staff level agreement with the IMF.

He also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for expressing good wishes for his country.

The Lankan president appreciated the struggle and efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the difficult economic situation in Pakistan.

Ranil Wickremesinghe had stressed the IMF to help Pakistan saving from default as Sri Lanka had to face very tough situation after falling into default.