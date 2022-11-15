PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

(@Abdulla99267510)

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked the public and the workers to pray for his good health.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for Coronavirus, said Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Taking to Twitter, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had not been feeling well for last two days.

She said his test was conducted and it appeared that he tested positive for Coronavirus. The Minister has asked the public and the workers to pray for his early recovery.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned from London on Monday morning. He was in London on private visit and met his brother PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.