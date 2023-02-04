PM Shehbaz to address AJK Legislative Assembly tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the Prime Minister in his address will express solidarity with the brave, zealous and freedom loving people of Kashmir on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly tomorrow.

In a statement today in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister in his address will express solidarity with the brave, zealous and freedom loving people of Kashmir on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

She said the Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan's stand on Jammu and Kashmir dispute as well as its support to the Kashmiri people.

The Information Minister said Kashmir solidarity day is being observed across the country with full fervor on the instructions of the Prime Minister. In connection with the day, various events will be organized. Activities have also been arranged in the educational institutions.

She said special programs will be broadcast on electronic, print and social media.