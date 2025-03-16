PM Shehbaz To Announce Cut In Electricity Prices Soon: Petroleum Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Parvez Malik has announced that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will soon unveil a plan to reduce electricity prices, ensuring relief for the people.
Speaking at an event on Sunday, he said that the government was prioritising the health and education sectors, with efforts underway to improve public facilities. He highlighted the transformation of Kot Khwaja Saeed Hospital from a mere dispensary into a full-fledged hospital, a move aimed at better serving the local community. He credited this development to the special directives of PML-N Chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who are committed to facilitating underprivileged citizens. As part of these welfare efforts, daily Iftar arrangements have also been made at the hospital.
The minister reaffirmed that, along with his appointment as Petroleum Minister, the prime minister had instructed that the public must not face hardships due to gas load shedding. He also revealed that the government has decided to maintain stability in petrol and diesel prices, ensuring transparency in every rupee collected from fuel taxes. Addressing concerns about electricity costs, he assured that the upcoming reduction would not be a temporary measure for just one or two months but a long-term relief initiative.
Reflecting on past economic challenges, he pointed out that when Shehbaz Sharif took charge of the PDM-led government, petrol prices had surged beyond Rs 300, but they were successfully brought down. He also emphasized the government’s commitment to reviving industrial activity, stating that factory chimneys would soon be operational again.
Discussing Pakistan’s current situation, Malik stated that the country is at a crucial turning point in its history.
He praised the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and stressed the need for decisive action. "We must choose whether to continue on the outdated path of the last 70-80 years or embrace reforms for a better future," he remarked.
Paying tribute to the armed forces, he lauded the dedication of soldiers who safeguard the nation day and night. He prayed for their safety and reaffirmed that the state would utilize all resources to combat terrorism. He also stressed the importance of implementing the National Action Plan to eliminate the menace of terrorism and called for unity among political parties to address national challenges.
On the economic front, the minister shared positive news regarding negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stating that discussions had been successful and that the IMF had acknowledged Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts. He urged political parties to set aside personal interests and work collectively for the betterment of Pakistan, warning that the public would not tolerate leaders who prioritize self-interest over national progress.
He further pointed out the financial burden of Rs 4,000 billion on the power grid and emphasized the need for stability in the energy sector. He announced the introduction of new solar connections equipped with net meters, reinforcing that solar energy is a crucial resource for Pakistan’s energy future. However, he stressed the need to protect the national grid, where billions of public funds have already been invested.
In his concluding remarks, he reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and prosperity, calling for unity and collective efforts to navigate the country through its challenges.
