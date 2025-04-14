Open Menu

PM Shehbaz To Announce Package For Overseas Pakistanis: OPF Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 11:20 PM

PM Shehbaz to announce package for overseas Pakistanis: OPF chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Chairman Syed Qamar Raza on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce a package for overseas Pakistanis on Tuesday.

The package aims to address key concerns raised by the diaspora, with proposals submitted by expatriates set to be implemented.

Speaking at the convention, Chairman OPF Syed Qamar thanked the attendees for joining the program with their families on short notice. He acknowledged the high turnout, stating that the presence of so many participants showed their strong connection to Pakistan. “Your participation proves your commitment to the country,” he said.

Chairman OPF expressed gratitude for the participants’ quick response and assured them that their concerns are being taken seriously by the government.

Qamar also assured that the OPF had tried to make arrangements as smooth as possible.

He said the proposals formulated by overseas Pakistanis will be implemented in order to resolve the issues faced by our diaspora.

Qamar shared that he had earlier met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who responded positively to all requests made by OPF. He added that the Prime Minister understands the importance of the overseas community and values their contributions.

A 14-point agenda addressing major concerns of overseas Pakistanis has already been prepared. A high-level committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, has been tasked with working on these issues. Qamar said the agenda reflects the feedback received from overseas citizens and includes problems that have been raised repeatedly in meetings and public forums.

He said that with government attention and commitment, many long-standing problems faced by Pakistanis living abroad could be resolved soon.

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

36 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

1 hour ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

2 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

2 hours ago
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on com ..

UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes

3 hours ago
 GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, ..

GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, trade integration: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago
 ‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for n ..

‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for national industry: CEO of ADNEC

3 hours ago

ADGM’s FSRA imposes fines of $8.85 million on ‘HAYVN’ Group

4 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings Launches Genetics and Rare Diseas ..

Burjeel Holdings Launches Genetics and Rare Disease Center

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan