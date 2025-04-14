PM Shehbaz To Announce Package For Overseas Pakistanis: OPF Chairman
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Chairman Syed Qamar Raza on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce a package for overseas Pakistanis on Tuesday.
The package aims to address key concerns raised by the diaspora, with proposals submitted by expatriates set to be implemented.
Speaking at the convention, Chairman OPF Syed Qamar thanked the attendees for joining the program with their families on short notice. He acknowledged the high turnout, stating that the presence of so many participants showed their strong connection to Pakistan. “Your participation proves your commitment to the country,” he said.
Chairman OPF expressed gratitude for the participants’ quick response and assured them that their concerns are being taken seriously by the government.
Qamar also assured that the OPF had tried to make arrangements as smooth as possible.
He said the proposals formulated by overseas Pakistanis will be implemented in order to resolve the issues faced by our diaspora.
Qamar shared that he had earlier met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who responded positively to all requests made by OPF. He added that the Prime Minister understands the importance of the overseas community and values their contributions.
A 14-point agenda addressing major concerns of overseas Pakistanis has already been prepared. A high-level committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, has been tasked with working on these issues. Qamar said the agenda reflects the feedback received from overseas citizens and includes problems that have been raised repeatedly in meetings and public forums.
He said that with government attention and commitment, many long-standing problems faced by Pakistanis living abroad could be resolved soon.
