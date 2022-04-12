UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz To Bring Genuine Change: PML-N Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 10:00 AM

PM Shehbaz to bring genuine change: PML-N leader

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Bahawalpur chapter, Muhammad Nadeem Khan alias Guddo Bhai has said that Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will bring genuine positive change in the country.

Talking to media persons here, he said the nation welcomed visionary leader, Shehbaz Sharif for assuming office of the Prime Minister.

He said that it was Shehbaz Sharif who made Punjab economically as a thriving province.

"International community especially Chinese government had admired administrative skills of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," he said adding that China had introduced term 'Shehbaz Speed' after observing his capabilities.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif has skills to put the country on track of development. "After having a decade long experience of administration and working with bureaucracy, PM Shehbaz had knowledge of all development projects," he said.

He hoped that now, CPEC project would be made functional again after a visionary leader has become premier of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China CPEC Bahawalpur Muslim Media All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th April 2022

41 minutes ago
 Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful tr ..

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful transition of power

9 hours ago
 Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief ..

Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief calls for respecting democrati ..

9 hours ago
 'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devasta ..

'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka

9 hours ago
 France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non ..

France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.