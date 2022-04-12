PM Shehbaz to bring genuine change: PML-N leader

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Bahawalpur chapter, Muhammad Nadeem Khan alias Guddo Bhai has said that Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will bring genuine positive change in the country.

Talking to media persons here, he said the nation welcomed visionary leader, Shehbaz Sharif for assuming office of the Prime Minister.

He said that it was Shehbaz Sharif who made Punjab economically as a thriving province.

"International community especially Chinese government had admired administrative skills of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," he said adding that China had introduced term 'Shehbaz Speed' after observing his capabilities.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif has skills to put the country on track of development. "After having a decade long experience of administration and working with bureaucracy, PM Shehbaz had knowledge of all development projects," he said.

He hoped that now, CPEC project would be made functional again after a visionary leader has become premier of the country.