PM Shehbaz to chair emergency meeting on law & order in Peshawar: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned an emergency meeting to discuss the law and order situation in the wake of the massive blast at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines' mosques claiming the lives of at least 32 worshippers and injuring over 150 others.

The prime minister rushed to Peshawar to personally take stock of the situation. A preliminary investigation report on the terror incident would be presented to the prime minister in the meeting, the minister said in a tweet.