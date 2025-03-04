PM Shehbaz to chair meeting to mark govt’s one year completion today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the cabinet will present their performance before the public

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will chair a special meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday (today) to mark the completion of one year of his government.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister and the cabinet will present their performance before the public.

The relevant ministers will present reports on the one-year performance of finance, energy, information technology and other sectors.

The people from different walks of life including businessmen, chamber representatives, women, students and others have also been invited to the meeting so they can personally observe the session and learn about the government's actions over the past year and its future plans.

The Prime Minister will also address the meeting.